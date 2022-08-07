Thelma Owens Mayers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Thelma Owens Mayers, 80, of 2030 Robert St., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her husband, Mr. Hercules Mayers, 2030 Robert St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

