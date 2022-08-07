 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thelma Owens Mayers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Thelma Owens Mayers, 80, of 2030 Robert St., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her husband, Mr. Hercules Mayers, 2030 Robert St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

