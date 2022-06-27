Shellie Eugene Wright III -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The celebration of life service for Mr. Shellie Eugene Wright III, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Public viewing and visitation will be held Monday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

He is survived by his wife, Fe Wright; children, LaToya Wright, Eugene Wright, and Benjamin Wright; and mother, Vera Pendarvis Wright.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral has been entrusted with the services.