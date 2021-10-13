Sgt. James ‘Jimmy’ Ruff (Ret.) -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Sgt. James “Jimmy” Ruff (Ret.) will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street chapel, Columbia, with burial and military honors at noon in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.

Born in Columbia, Jimmy was a graduate of Benedict College and was the director of human resources at South Carolina State University. He later retired from the Commission on Higher Education.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gardenia Brailey Ruff; daughters, Stacy (Theodore III) Parker and Dari Ruff; a son, Deron Ruff; four grandchildren; his sister, the Rev. Faye Ruff Houston; and other loving relatives and friends.