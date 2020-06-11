Richard Maurice Taylor -- Orangeburg
Richard Maurice Taylor -- Orangeburg

Richard Maurice Taylor

Richard Maurice Taylor

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Richard Taylor, 47, of 2613 Cordova Road.

Mr. Taylor passed away Saturday, June 6, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Regina Taylor, at 803-387-7988, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

