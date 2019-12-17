{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Portia Denise Alexander, 61, of 433 Summit Parkway, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Portia Alexander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

