ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Reginald Caldwell, 59, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Pastor Silvester Hampton is officiating.

Mr. Caldwell passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, 1149 Hampton Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

