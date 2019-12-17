{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Pearl Russell, of 960 Sulton Court, died Dec. 15, 2019, at Providence Health following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

