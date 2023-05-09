MOORESVILLE -- Patricia Cain, 84, entered into Heaven on May 6, 2023. She was born Dec 31, 1938 to Myrtle and Lewis Kemmerlin. Pat stood out in a crowd with her bright blue eyes. She treasured evenings with friends with a margarita in hand; in fact, she made the best ones. Pat enjoyed crime documentaries and Mexican food. She had a love for anything dark chocolate.
Pat is survived by her five children: Russell Cain, Cheryl Hopmann, Tracy Carver, Lewis Cain and Melissa Powell, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Pat's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dove House Children's Advocacy Center (www.dovehousecac.org).