MOORESVILLE -- Patricia Cain, 84, entered into Heaven on May 6, 2023. She was born Dec 31, 1938 to Myrtle and Lewis Kemmerlin. Pat stood out in a crowd with her bright blue eyes. She treasured evenings with friends with a margarita in hand; in fact, she made the best ones. Pat enjoyed crime documentaries and Mexican food. She had a love for anything dark chocolate.