June 17, 1948—Sept. 7, 2023

COLUMBIA — Pamela “Pam” Brown Kemp, 75, entered her eternal rejoicing place with our lord and savior early morning September 7, 2023.

Born June 17, 1948, in Bamberg, SC to Chambliss and Hazel Brown. Pam was a 5’1” stick of dynamite who loved her family and friends dearly and often spoke highly of both. She enjoyed weekend trips to Edisto Beach and an occasional trip to the mountains. Pam also loved her church families and some of her fondest memories were made on the softball field of Spring Branch Baptist Church.

Pam is predeceased by her father, Chambliss Brown; mother, Hazel Brown; brothers, Neil Brown and Chambliss Brown; sister, Angela Brown.

Pam is survived by her sons, Matthew Hiatt, Sr. (Allison) Grands Brooke and Justin Hiatt; brother, Dan Brown (Lorna); nephews, Baxter (Jill) Brown and Parker Brown, Brad and Charlie Fairchild; sister, Joni Fairchild (Charles); nieces, Brandi Connely (Wayne), Elizabeth Fairchild. Additionally, she is survived by Angela’s children or better known as “the boys”, Donny Spoon, David Spoon (Wanda), Dean Spoon (Casey) of Arkansas along with brother Neils children Neil Brown of Columbia and Sheila “Gidget” Sadighi (Mahmoud) and great-nephew, Tyler Sadighi.

A memorial service will be held at Springtown Baptist Church, 6249 Hadwin Rd, Bamberg, SC 29003, on Sunday September 24, 2023, at 2:30 PM.