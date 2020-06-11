Owen Ford -- Denmark
0 comments

Owen Ford -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Owen Ford

DENMARK -- Owen Ford, 68, of 153 Willow St., Denmark, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg. Friends may call at the residence. We ask that everyone, when visiting the family, funeral home and services, follow all COVID-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Owen Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News