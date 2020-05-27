Nicholas Abraham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nicholas Aquila Abraham

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Nicholas Aquila Abraham, 34, of 1117 Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19, please take precautions regarding social distancing.

Friends may call the residence of his father, Mr. James Abraham, 4 Lombardi Court, Orangeburg, between the hours of 7 to 9 p.m. daily or you may call his mother, Rev. Edna Abraham at 803-535-0725 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

