ORANGEBURG -- Nathaniel Alvin Brown, 72, of 1878 Par Ct. Orangeburg, passed away June 12, 2023. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at Katie Martin Cemetery Holly Hill, SC. Monday, June 26, 2023 at Katie Martin Cemetery Holly Hill, SC.