Miriam O. Burris

ELLOREE -- Miriam 0. Burris, who blessed us with her life on this earth for 104 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 15th.

She is preceded in death by herparents, Benjamin Tillman and Florence Ott; by her husband of 64 years, T.D. Burris; by her brothers, B. T. Ott and Julian Ott; by her sisters, Mozelle (Mrs. Fred) Tannery, Nell (Mrs. Al) Baker, and Clarine (Mrs. Dal) Felkel; and by a niece and two nephews, Melinda Ott, Tim Ott, and Benny Ott.

She is survived by other nieces and nephews who truly cherished her and the time they had with her: Don Tannery, Joyce Baker, Sharon Thompson, Derek Baker, Rembert Ott, Julian Ott, Legare Ott, Chip Felkel, Nancy Gatewood, Hugh Burris, James Burris, Sue Chapman, Louise Ann Nabors, and Marsha Lynn Martin as well as a host of great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her close friends: Sandra (Mrs. Gilbert) Strock, Patricia (Mrs. Dave) Felkel, and Annette (Mrs. David) Felkel. Mrs. Burris is likewise survived by another dear friend from her years at Magnolia's Assisted Living in Santee, Mrs. Shirley Sumpter.

Aunt Mickey, Miss Mickey, or Mrs. Burris was born in 1919. At a time when few received a college education, she attended and graduated from Winthrop (which was only the beginning of her further education as she went on to earn her master's degree from the University of South Carolina). She actually began her teaching career at a time when many counties in South Carolina would notallow women to teach if they were married! That accounted for a change of venue early in her teachingcareer so that she could marry T. D. Burris and continue toteach! Aunt Mickey taught mathematics in both public and private schools for over 30 years in places such as Harleyville, Andrews, Elloree, Holly Hill, and Orangeburg.She also tutored many students after school - including many of her nieces and nephews!

She lived through two pandemics (the Spanish flu and COVID-19) and tendecades of change in America. (She saw the advent of the automobile in this part of South Carolina, recalled gravity flow plumbing, and remembered the use of Delco batteries to provide power for indoor lighting.)

She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, a garden club, two bridge clubs, and her beloved First Baptist Church - where she taught Sunday school for many, many years. Aunt Mickey loved her Lord, her family, and her friends. She always put others and their needs ahead of her own. Miriam 0. Burris truly made the world a better place just by being in it!

Services will be held Tuesday, June 20th at 1:00pm with visitation 12-1:00pm before the service at Ellorree Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Elloree Baptist Church.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree, S.C. is serving the family.