Maydell Glover -- W. Columbia

Maydell Glover

WEST COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Maydell Glover, 80, of 3150 Greenwood Drive, passed away June 29, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

