Maydell Glover -- W. Columbia
0 comments

Maydell Glover -- W. Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Maydell Glover

WEST COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Maydell Glover, 80, of 3150 Greenwood Drive, passed away June 29, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

To plant a tree in memory of Maydell Glover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear both sides of the debate over free speech on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News