× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Helen Martino

EHRHARDT – Private church services for Mary Helen Martino, 86, of , 5683 Ehrhardt Road, will be held at noon Friday, May 15, 2020, at McCune Branch Baptist Church, Lodge. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing of the remains will be held at the Brice Herndon Funeral Home in Ehrhardt She died Tuesday, May 12, at her residence.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Martino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.