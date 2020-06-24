Mariah Williams Pryor -- Branchville

Mrs. Pryor was educated in the public schools of Branchville, South Carolina, and worked varied service jobs throughout her life. She retired from Orangeburg School District Eight after many years of service as a kindergarten teacher's aide at Branchville Elementary School. After retirement, she worked part-time for the OCAB Senior Companion Program, where she provided companionship for other seniors and always went beyond the call of duty in assisting them.

Mrs. Pryor loved her church and was a very committed member. She previously served as a teacher for the primary students' Sunday School class and member of the Senior Choir, the Mass Choir, and the Missionary Society. For years, she enthusiastically served as the chairman of the social hall and spearheaded the Annual Joy-Night Program that was held in the spring to raise funds for the social hall. She also served as a board member for the Lovely Hill Women's Auxiliary and as a member of the Lovely Hill Conventional Choir. In addition, she was an active member and olcer of Canaan's Missionary Society and was among the first to be recognized as a recipient of Canaan's prestigious Frances E. Wesley Service Award She was also a member of the Floral and Decorating Committee.