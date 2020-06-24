Mariah Williams Pryor
BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Mariah Williams Pryor, 92, of Branchville made her transition peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Mrs. Pryor was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. June (Mattie Stephens) Williams and the widow of Paul A. Pryor, who predeceased her sixty-three years ago.
Mrs. Pryor was educated in the public schools of Branchville, South Carolina, and worked varied service jobs throughout her life. She retired from Orangeburg School District Eight after many years of service as a kindergarten teacher's aide at Branchville Elementary School. After retirement, she worked part-time for the OCAB Senior Companion Program, where she provided companionship for other seniors and always went beyond the call of duty in assisting them.
Mrs. Pryor loved her church and was a very committed member. She previously served as a teacher for the primary students' Sunday School class and member of the Senior Choir, the Mass Choir, and the Missionary Society. For years, she enthusiastically served as the chairman of the social hall and spearheaded the Annual Joy-Night Program that was held in the spring to raise funds for the social hall. She also served as a board member for the Lovely Hill Women's Auxiliary and as a member of the Lovely Hill Conventional Choir. In addition, she was an active member and olcer of Canaan's Missionary Society and was among the first to be recognized as a recipient of Canaan's prestigious Frances E. Wesley Service Award She was also a member of the Floral and Decorating Committee.
Mrs. Pryor was honored with a number of distinguished awards. The Lovely Hill Baptist Congress of Christian Education Convention Choir's Ministry acknowledged her for serving as assistant treasurer and later recognized Mrs. Pryor for her excellent leadership and guidance during her presidential tenure. She was recognized as Citizen of the Year by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Nu Tau Omega Chapter, and presented with the Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award from Claflin University. The Lovely Hill Women's Auxiliary honored Mrs. Pryor as Woman of the Year, and she was also recognized for dedication and commitment to the White Rose #1 Williams Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Stars.
Mrs. Pryor was predeceased by her parents and husband; her brothers, June Williams, Jr., Sammie Williams, and Johnny Williams; and her sister Reava B. McCants. Mrs. Mariah Pryor leaves to cherish her loving memory three children: Deacon Jerome Pryor (Rosa) of Branchville, SC; Shirley Alford (Larry) of Laurinburg, NC and Barbara Elliott Kirkland (Freddie) of Cordova, SC; her grandchildren, Dr. Monique Killen (Edward) of Upper Marlboro, MD; Jamie Larkin (Jermaine) of Loganville, GA; LaShaon Lindsay (Robert) of Mableton,GA; Camille Catchings (Mario) of Charlotte, NC; Jerona Pryor and Serkia Mack of Orangeburg, SC; Justin C. Elliott of Atlanta, GA; Michael Pryor of Branchville, SC; and five great-grandchildren; her sister Annie W. Black of Orangeburg, SC and brother Jimmy Mackey of Brooklyn, NY; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. Also left to cherish her memory is her “riding buddy”, neighbor, church member and friend, Ms. Betty W. Henderson.
Mrs. Mariah Pryor, who was affectionately called “Riah” by her family and friends and “Granny” by her grandchildren and great-grands, set perfection as her benchmark; for she advocated their having good work ethic, integrity, and a passion to serve the Lord. She was meticulous about everything in which she participated or led. Mrs. Pryor always said, “There is only one way to do something, and that is the right way,” which became her mantra.
“...Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things; I will make thee ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Master!” -- Matthew 25:23
Viewing will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., at Canaan Baptist Church at 619 Dorange Road Branchville, SC.. Because of COVID-19, the family will adhere to CDC Guidelines, and the homegoing service will be held at graveside at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, in the Canaan Baptist Church cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Branchville, South Carolina.
