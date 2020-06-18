Marcia Reynolds Dantzler -- Orangeburg

Marcia was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Maj. George Byrd Reynolds and Maidie Shuler Reynolds and was educated in the Orangeburg public schools. She was a graduate of Limestone College with a BS in biology and chemistry and completed the medical technology program at the Medical University of South Carolina. She was a registered medical laboratory technologist with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. After employment at MUSC and Orangeburg Regional Hospital, Marcia was department head of the medical laboratory technicians program at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College until her retirement.