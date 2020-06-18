Marcia Reynolds Dantzler
ORANGEBURG -- Marcia Reynolds Dantzler, 92, widow of John William Dantzler, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Charleston.
The family will hold a private graveside service.
Marcia was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Maj. George Byrd Reynolds and Maidie Shuler Reynolds and was educated in the Orangeburg public schools. She was a graduate of Limestone College with a BS in biology and chemistry and completed the medical technology program at the Medical University of South Carolina. She was a registered medical laboratory technologist with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. After employment at MUSC and Orangeburg Regional Hospital, Marcia was department head of the medical laboratory technicians program at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College until her retirement.
Marcia is survived by her daughter, Charlene Scott (Gary); stepchildren, Sharon Dantzler (Tom Gillette), Bill Dantzler (Kathi) and Ira Mueller (Bruce); 13 grandchildren, Marian Scalise (Matt), Ashley Stevenson (Gary), Charlie Williams (Blake), David Williams (Ginny), J.J. Scott (Michelle), Bill Scott, Austin Smith, Eleanor Gillette (Gio), Kassie Dantzler, John Dantzler (Chrissie), Louis Dantzler, Bryce Mueller (Amy) and Adair Smith (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Matthew Scalise (Carly Bess), Margaret Scalise, Will and Mary Ashley Groot, Chollie, Marshall, Lily, Burns, Olivia and Reyne Williams, and Millie Mueller. She was predeceased by her daughters, Karen Williams and Jayme Smith; and a stepdaughter, Alice Dantzler.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Karen J. Williams Alzheimer's Fund of the RMC Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
