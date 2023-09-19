Mamie Ruth Felder Void

ROWESVILLE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mamie Ruth Felder Void, 70, of 621 River Road, Rowesville, will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Brown Chapel AME Church, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dr. Harold Wilson is officiating.

Mrs. Void will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Void passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 621 River Road, Rowesville or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

