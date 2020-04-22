Louise Smith
0 comments

Louise Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louise Smith

Louise Smith

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Louise Smith, 86, of Orangeburg. The Rev. Willard Sabb is officiating.

Ms. Smith passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Edisto Post-Acute Care, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Family and friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News