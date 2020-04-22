× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Louise Smith

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Louise Smith, 86, of Orangeburg. The Rev. Willard Sabb is officiating.

Ms. Smith passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Edisto Post-Acute Care, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Family and friends may call the funeral home.

