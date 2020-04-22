Louise Smith
ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Louise Smith, 86, of Orangeburg. The Rev. Willard Sabb is officiating.
Ms. Smith passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Edisto Post-Acute Care, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg
Family and friends may call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.