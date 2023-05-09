LEXINGTON -- Funeral services for Ms. Louise Johnson, 68, of Lexington, SC, will be held 1:00pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Johnson passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care, Lexington, SC.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm. Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

