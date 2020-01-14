{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Louise Hughes, 76, of, 819 Uncle Bud Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her husband, the Rev. Samuel J. Hughes, 819 Uncle Bud Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

