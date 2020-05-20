× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lois Kirk Spears

ORANGEBURG -- A memorial service for Mrs. Lois Kirk Spears, 72, of 3407 Belleville Road, who passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Lois was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Chester Clabe Alderman and Mary Hannaford Alderman. She was a 1971 graduate of Richard Carroll High School in Bamberg and held an associate degree from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. Lois was a former DJ, having worked for both WDIX and WIGL. She was at one time a telemarketer for The Times and Democrat. She later became a security guard with Security Forces Inc., from where she eventually retired after more than 10 years of service.

Lois loved to fish and would go any chance she got. She became a Christian at an early age and was a member of Orangeburg's Church of the Redeemer.

Lois was proud to be the daughter of a World War II Marine and cherished her relationship with her late grandparents, Edwin and Lois Nutt Hannaford.

She was also the widow of Ernest L. "Ernie" Kirk Sr. of Orangeburg.