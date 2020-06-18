Linda Gayle ‘Lynn' Crawford Brock
ORANGEBURG -- Linda Gayle “Lynn” Crawford Brock, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away June 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. She was the wife of Jerry Brock.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lynn was born in Williamston to Ruby Crawford and Grady S. Crawford. She graduated from Palmetto High School in 1962 and married her lifelong partner and husband, Jerry Brock, in 1968. They celebrated 52 years of wedded bliss. Lynn resided in Brevard, North Carolina, until 1971, after which she moved to Orangeburg, where she resided for the rest of her life. Lynn loved her family above all things. She was crazy about Christmas and insisted on decorating the house and upholding the tradition of the season every single year of her life. She was also a very active part of the community and contributed immensely to the growth and culture of Orangeburg. She was proud to take lead roles and fully participate in the Newcomers Club, the Red Hat Society, Dogwood Garden Club, Carolina Friendship, SPCA and Magnus Manner Saturday Night Steak Club. She was a big advocate for animals and children in need.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Jeremy Brock and Andy Brock and his wife, Farnoosh.
In addition to her parents, Lynn was predeceased by her brother, James Crawford, her only sibling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maude Schiffley Chapter of the SPCA, 225 Ruff Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.