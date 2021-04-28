Lillie Bell Harper Irick -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Lillie Bell Harper Irick will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Edisto United Methodist Church, with burial in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 31, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Family and friends may contact daughter Michelle Irick at 703-283-4037.

The service can be viewed on the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home website.