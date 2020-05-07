Levi ‘Jaybird’ Corbett

SPRINGFIELD -- Levi Corbett (affectionately known as “Jaybird”), 71, of 327 Burgdorf Lane, died Monday, May 4, 2020.

A public viewing for Levi will be held on Friday, May 8, 2 until 7 p.m., at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield.