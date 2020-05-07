Levi ‘Jaybird’ Corbett
SPRINGFIELD -- Levi Corbett (affectionately known as “Jaybird”), 71, of 327 Burgdorf Lane, died Monday, May 4, 2020.

A public viewing for Levi will be held on Friday, May 8, 2 until 7 p.m., at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield.

Friends may call at the home of his sister, Joyce, 149 Chipstone Road, Springfield, and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.

