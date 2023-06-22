Lever Hamer O'Cain, Jr.

ELLOREE -- Lever Hamer O'Cain Jr., 87, of Elloree, SC, passed away June 20, 2023.

A memorial service celebrating the lives of both Lever and his wife Lee Ila will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 26, 2023 at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rick Atkinson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Lever was born in Orangeburg County a son of the late Lever Hamer O'Cain, Sr. and Mattie Ayers O'Cain. He was a graduate of Bowman H. S. He worked until his retirement as a dairy truck driver picking up milk from local farms. He was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Elloree. Lever enjoyed spending time with his animals and especially feeding pecans out of his hand to one squirrel in particular. He was a kind man and will be missed by family and friends.

Survivors include a son, Richard Dean O'Cain of Elloree; one brother Marion O'Cain of Bowman; two granddaughters Katrina O'Cain Johnson (Donald) of Orangeburg and Denesha O'Cain of Orangeburg; one great-grandchild Mar'Laja of Orangeburg and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that memorials may be sent to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 366, Elloree, S.C. 29047.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868