Leta Dell Brunson, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away July 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late Francis Rufus Brunson

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comDukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.