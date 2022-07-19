 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leta Dell Brunson

Leta Dell Brunson, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away July 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late Francis Rufus Brunson

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comDukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.

