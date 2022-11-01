 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leonard Jones -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Leonard Jones, 73, of North will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Jerusalem Baptist Church in North, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Jones will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Mr. Jones passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of Juanita Rivers, 145 Faith Church Road in Swansea.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.

