ORANGEBURG -- Orangeburg, S.C. Larry R. Lovern, 69, of Orangeburg passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at MUSC in Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg. Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mr. Lovern's grandsons and nephews.

Mr. Lovern was born on August 1, 1953, in Orangeburg, S.C.; a son of the late Ralph “Pete” Lovern and the late Shirley Rutland Lovern. He retired from Applied (Jacobs) Engineering. He was predeceased by his parents and a daughter, Cherri Lovern Riley.

Survivors include his daughter, Michele Lovern Shaw (Steve) of Orangeburg; brothers, Byron M. Lovern (Diane) of Orangeburg, Robert C. Lovern (Cathy) of Cope; a sister, Sheron Lovern Ayers (Larry) of Orangeburg; grandsons, Jimmie "Trey" Riley, III, William "Will" Shaw and many nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

