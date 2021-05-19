Larry Brown -- Holly Hill

Mr. Larry Darnell Brown was born Dec. 16, 1950, to the late Wade and Estelle (Morant) Brown in Holly Hill. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, he left this earthly home and ascended into his heavenly home of eternal rest. Larry grew up in the Boyer community of Holly Hill and attended the public schools there, graduating from Roberts High School in 1969 as class valedictorian, class president and voted “Most Likely to Succeed.” After high school, Larry attended South Carolina State College in Orangeburg and studied industrial engineering. During his summers off, he returned to Holly Hill to work at Santee Portland Cement Corporation. The summer before his senior year, he was offered a full-time position and he did not return to South Carolina State College. At the time of his death, he was still employed at Santee Portland Cement Corporation, now known as LaFargeHolcim, as a warehouse technician. He celebrated 50 years of service (including his summer employment) in May of this year. Larry was a member of Target AME Church, where he joined at a young age and remained a faithful member until his death. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia Loller, and this union was blessed with three children.