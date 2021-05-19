Larry Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Larry Brown will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Greater Targetethel Cemetery, Target Road, Holly Hill.
Visitation was held Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Larry Darnell Brown was born Dec. 16, 1950, to the late Wade and Estelle (Morant) Brown in Holly Hill. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, he left this earthly home and ascended into his heavenly home of eternal rest. Larry grew up in the Boyer community of Holly Hill and attended the public schools there, graduating from Roberts High School in 1969 as class valedictorian, class president and voted “Most Likely to Succeed.” After high school, Larry attended South Carolina State College in Orangeburg and studied industrial engineering. During his summers off, he returned to Holly Hill to work at Santee Portland Cement Corporation. The summer before his senior year, he was offered a full-time position and he did not return to South Carolina State College. At the time of his death, he was still employed at Santee Portland Cement Corporation, now known as LaFargeHolcim, as a warehouse technician. He celebrated 50 years of service (including his summer employment) in May of this year. Larry was a member of Target AME Church, where he joined at a young age and remained a faithful member until his death. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia Loller, and this union was blessed with three children.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wade and Estelle Brown, and his brother, Clary Herman Brown. Left to cherish fond memories are his loving wife, Patricia L. Brown; children Jason Brown and Darnette Brown of Holly Hill, Paige Brown of Moncks Corner, and Terrica L. Johnson of Goose Creek; brothers Wade (Agnes) Brown Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Clinton Brown of Orangeburg, and Charles Scales of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Diane Bracey of Orangeburg; sisters-in-law Hattie Loller and Diane Owens of Elberton, Georgia, Mander Loller of Holly Hill, and Edna Edwards of Green Sea; brothers-in-law Leroy (Dorothy) Edwards of Green Sea; Albert Loller Jr. and Ed Loller of Holly Hill; seven grandchildren Jason Brown Jr, Kairee Moor, Da'Nyia Williams, Ja'Quell Holman, Tamia Johnson, Takoyah Johnson andTyler Johnson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
