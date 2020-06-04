Kenneth ‘Kenny' Howard Hutchins
ORANGEBURG -- Kenneth “Kenny” Howard Hutchins, 50, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Kenny's Automotive, 1820 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dan Stroman and the Rev. Greg Butler will be officiating.
Kenny was born March 31, 1970, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Charles Howard Hutchins and Janice Newman Hutchins. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1988. Kenny's love of cars started at a young age. He started working with Mike Pooser at Pooser's Service Center at age 16. While in high school, he went on to take an automotive course at the Technology Center that was taught by Mr. Charlie Fanning. Mr. Charlie later became his mentor and friend. Kenny also worked for Fogle Brothers Construction. He would work during the day, and at night, he would work on cars at his home, which led to him opening his own automotive shop called Kenny's Automotive in 2000. Kenny had a passion for cars, especially Chevys. He loved NASCAR and the drivers Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He enjoyed boating on the lake and taking trips to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where he would go hiking with his loyal companion, “Bones,” before he passed away in January of this year.
Survivors include his parents, Charles and Janice Hutchins; sisters, Vicki Hutchins and Cheryl Bishop (Craig); nephews, Christopher “Chris” Bishop (Brittney) and Brent Schurlknight; great-nephew, Luke Bishop; aunt, Sandra VanBrackle; and a number of cousins.
The family would like to thank all of Kenny's loyal customers who have supported him over the years.
Memorials may be made to the Victory Junction Camp in Kenny's name at 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Ste 130, Charleston, SC 29407.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.