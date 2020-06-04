Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Howard Hutchins -- ORANGEBURG

Kenny was born March 31, 1970, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Charles Howard Hutchins and Janice Newman Hutchins. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1988. Kenny's love of cars started at a young age. He started working with Mike Pooser at Pooser's Service Center at age 16. While in high school, he went on to take an automotive course at the Technology Center that was taught by Mr. Charlie Fanning. Mr. Charlie later became his mentor and friend. Kenny also worked for Fogle Brothers Construction. He would work during the day, and at night, he would work on cars at his home, which led to him opening his own automotive shop called Kenny's Automotive in 2000. Kenny had a passion for cars, especially Chevys. He loved NASCAR and the drivers Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He enjoyed boating on the lake and taking trips to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where he would go hiking with his loyal companion, “Bones,” before he passed away in January of this year.