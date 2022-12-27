Karissa M. Price -- Gastonia, N.C.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Ms. Karissa M. Price, 43, of Gastonia, and formerly of Orangeburg, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Gastonia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Ruth Price, at (803) 347-4690; her sister, Kali Price-Billups, at (803) 707-9640; her sister, Julia Price, at (803) 413-6283; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.

