 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karissa M. Price -- Gastonia, N.C.

  • 0

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Ms. Karissa M. Price, 43, of Gastonia, and formerly of Orangeburg, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Gastonia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Ruth Price, at (803) 347-4690; her sister, Kali Price-Billups, at (803) 707-9640; her sister, Julia Price, at (803) 413-6283; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News