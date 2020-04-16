Julius ‘Red’ Kennerly
ORANGEBURG -- Private services will be held for Mr. Julius “Red” Kennerly, 74, of 448 Murray Road,. The Rev. Frank James is officiating. Interment will be held in the St. Stephens United Methodist Church cemetery.

Mr. Kennerly passed away Wednesday, April 8, at Providence Heart Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and Friends may call at the funeral home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

