× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce Robinson Fanning

NORWAY -- Mrs. Joyce Robinson Fanning, 80, of Norway, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. The Rev. Bud Judy will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ira James Fanning, Isaiah Bass, Harold Fanning, Zhane Funchess, Jaekwon Charles, Chad Brunson and Daniel Fanning.

Mrs. Fanning was born March 11, 1940, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Ira James Robinson and the late Lurline Garrick Robinson. She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin R. Fanning; her daughters, Debra Jeffcoat, Janet Lee Fanning; son, Franklin R. Fanning; and a granddaughter, Tracey Leeann Gleaton.

Survivors include her children, Ann Fanning Williamson, Eddie Dean Fanning and Stephanie Marie Fanning; 10 grandchildren; 21-great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Robinson (Elizabeth); and a number of nephews and cousins.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Fanning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.