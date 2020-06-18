× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jonathan Sharrow

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jonathan Sharrow, 62, of 1223 Hodson Drive, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Geneva Haigler Sharrow, 1223 Hodson Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of noon to 7:30 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

