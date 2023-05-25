ORANGEBURG -- John E. Haigler, 93, of 503 Willing Lakes Court passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023 at his residence.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Cedar Grove AME Church 1713 Belleville Rd. at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Joi G. Artis, Pastor.

Mr. Haigler will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church. Public visitation will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Please be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

The family will accept visitors at the residence.