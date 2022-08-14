Jimmy R. Rast -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Jimmy R. Rast, 77, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday Aug. 12, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at Congaree Baptist Church, 299 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews. The Rev. Wayne Golden will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the home of Mike and Peggy Binsley, 650 Old Belleville Road.

The family will also receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the graveside, prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Matt Edmond, Brad Shirer, Ryan Shirer, Marybeth Edmond, Robert Irick, Ross Binsley, and Aaron Binsley.

Mr. Rast was born in Dec. 15, 1944, in Calhoun County. He was the son of the late Marion R. Rast and the late Mary D. Rast. He was a mechanic with Fairey Motor Company and Southeastern Freight Liners. He was preceded in death by siblings, Laura Dell Irick, Carolyn Callahan and Morris Rast.

Survivors include his sisters, Mary E. Mitchell and Edith Gates, both of St. Matthews; sister-in-law, Cathy Rast; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Congaree Baptist Church, 299 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC.

