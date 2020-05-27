Jimmie Whitmore
ORANGEBURG -- Jimmie Whitmore, 73, of 139 Jefferson St., passed away May 25, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

