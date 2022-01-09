Jerry T. McKay -- Santee

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Fellowship of Praise, 8280 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee. Pastor Ronnie Spires will be officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Mr. McKay was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Alabama. He was the son of the late George C. McKay and the late Victoria Miles McKay. He served his country for over 20 years in the United States Army. Mr. McKay was retired from SCDOT with over 21 years of service. He was a member of Fellowship of Praise Church in Santee. Mr. McKay enjoyed gardening and especially flowers that bloomed. He also enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR races. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Verna Stovall, Verla Nichols; brothers, Clayton McKay, G.C. McKay, Bobby Joe McKay and the Rev. Charles McKay.