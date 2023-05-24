GASTON — Mrs. Janice Malinda Brown Brooks, 59, of Gaston, SC passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence and also contact the funeral home.
