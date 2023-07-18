ORANGEBURG -- Jane Griffith Bryant died July 12, 2023, at her home in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Aaron R. and Sara Cooper Griffith.

Born in Sumter in 1943, Jane was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and the University of South Carolina. She was a member of First Baptist Church, faithfully teaching Sunday School for many years. She was a Master Gardener and former member of the Magnolia Garden Club.

Jane is survived by her sons, Thomas B. Bryant, IV and William B. Bryant; her brother, Aaron R. Griffith, Jr., his wife, Colette, and their sons, Michael, Jason and Dekle Griffith, and daughter English Griffith Koontz. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her son, Clay Griffith Bryant.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to Mary Rose, for her care and devotion to Jane over the past three years.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 637, Orangeburg SC 29116.

There will be no visitation and the service will be private.

