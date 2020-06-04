× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Jenkins

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. James Jenkins, 79, of 383 Wade Court, Orangeburg.

Mr. Jenkins passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. Masks must be worn to gain entry to the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence, 383 Wade Court, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily; at the residence of his son, Mr. Charles Jenkins, 465 Alva St., Orangeburg; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.