Jacob Myers
0 comments

Jacob Myers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Myers

Jacob Myers

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Jacob Myers, 67, of 340 Clarendon St., Orangeburg.

Mr. Myers passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Janie Myers, 340 Clarendon

Street, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News