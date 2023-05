ORANGEBURG — Mr. Jack Wanzer, 65, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Medical University Hospital, Charleston, SC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit the residence of, Lady Diana Ransom, 1225 Brickle St., Orangeburg, SC or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

