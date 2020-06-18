Howard C. Pauling -- Cameron
0 comments

Howard C. Pauling -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Howard C. Pauling

CAMERON -- Howard C. Pauling, 57, of 333 Saint John Road, passed away June 13, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Pauling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

16 friends get virus after night out. Hear their warning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News