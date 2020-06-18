× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Howard C. Pauling

CAMERON -- Howard C. Pauling, 57, of 333 Saint John Road, passed away June 13, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

