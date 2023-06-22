Horry Lee Rumph

ARLINGTON, PA -- Horry Lee Rumph, son of the late Wilton Earl Rumph and Luella Funches was born on November 9, 1928 in Branchville, South Carolina. He passed away on June 11, 2023 at Jefferson Abington Hospital, Abington, PA.

He spent his early years in the household of his maternal grandmother, Ella Livingston Funches. In 1946, he moved to Orangeburg, South Carolina to join his mother and stepfather, Joseph E. Young. He completed high school and later graduated from South Carolina State College in 1953 with a BS degree in mathematics and the rank of Second Lieutenant in the regular Army. He was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Thedoshia Juanita Harvey Rumph at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on June 10, 1954. To this union there were two sons.

He was a Vietnam veteran and retired as a Colonel after serving in the United States Army for 25 years.

He leaves to cherish fond memories - two sons, Horry Lee Rumph Jr of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Byron William Rumph of New Rochelle, New York; two grandchildren, Maribel and Hendrix Rumph and a host of other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00am at Tilghman Funeral Home 52 Main Street New Egypt, NJ 08533. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am followed by burial in the Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ at 12:30pm.