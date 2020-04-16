Herman Houser
SANTEE -- Mr. Herman Houser, 72, of 413 Laval Road, passed away at MUSC Medical Center on April 15, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, please feel free to send condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

