CAMERON — Herbert Lee “ML/Hot Rod” Johnson, 73, of 4563 Cameron Rd. Cameron, SC. Died September 6, 2023.
Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Antioch Baptist Church Bowman, SC. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial at Belleville Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Friday, September 15, 2023 from 3:30—8:00 p.m.
Friends may call at Glover’s Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com