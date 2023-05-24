ST. MATTHEWS — Funeral services for Mr. Henry Buckman, Jr. of 109 Mack St. in St. Matthews, SC will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:00pm at John Ford Community Center in St. Matthews. The body will be placed in the Community Center at 12:00pm.
Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 3:00-7:00pm at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.
Family and friends may call the residence and Carson Funeral Home or https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.carsonfh.com.