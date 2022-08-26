 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloria Hughes Wright

Gloria Hughes Wright

Gloria Hughes Wright

ORANGEBURG -- Gloria Hughes Wright, 56, of 1015 Rodney Road, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Pruitt Health of Columbia.

The funeral will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

